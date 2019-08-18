Contrasting of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 67 3.51 N/A 1.81 40.38 Harmonic Inc. 6 1.57 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates QUALCOMM Incorporated and Harmonic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of QUALCOMM Incorporated and Harmonic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Harmonic Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Harmonic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Harmonic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 13.39% for QUALCOMM Incorporated with average target price of $83.09. Meanwhile, Harmonic Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 20.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Harmonic Inc. looks more robust than QUALCOMM Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares and 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. Competitively, 3.3% are Harmonic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated has weaker performance than Harmonic Inc.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Harmonic Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.