Contrasting of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 68 3.50 N/A 1.81 40.38 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.33 N/A 0.49 29.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QUALCOMM Incorporated and CommScope Holding Company Inc. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than QUALCOMM Incorporated. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, CommScope Holding Company Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $85.7, with potential upside of 17.54%. Competitively CommScope Holding Company Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 140.00%. Based on the data shown earlier, CommScope Holding Company Inc. is looking more favorable than QUALCOMM Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and CommScope Holding Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 99.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated has 28.55% stronger performance while CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors CommScope Holding Company Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.