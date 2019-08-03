Contrasting of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Both QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 66 3.41 N/A 1.81 40.38 Ability Inc. 1 11.34 N/A -3.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of QUALCOMM Incorporated and Ability Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has QUALCOMM Incorporated and Ability Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ability Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Ability Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ability Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Ability Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Ability Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of QUALCOMM Incorporated is $83.09, with potential upside of 16.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares and 7% of Ability Inc. shares. About 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.19% of Ability Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend while Ability Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ability Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.