Contrasting of Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Both Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 12 0.09 N/A -0.26 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.76 N/A 0.78 40.49

Table 1 demonstrates Quad/Graphics Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quad/Graphics Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. Its rival HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Quad/Graphics Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively HMS Holdings Corp. has an average target price of $38, with potential upside of 14.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quad/Graphics Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 98.6% respectively. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. has -12.42% weaker performance while HMS Holdings Corp. has 11.55% stronger performance.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.