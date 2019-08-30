Contrasting of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

This is a contrast between QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|45
|5.99
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|14
|8.12
|N/A
|0.11
|131.33
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.63 beta indicates that QTS Realty Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential is -4.57% at a $47 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential 6.54% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than QTS Realty Trust Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.3%. Insiders held 1.6% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.8% are Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|1.92%
|1.54%
|4.59%
|10.69%
|10.56%
|24.91%
|Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation
|-0.07%
|2.15%
|-0.43%
|2.53%
|-15.97%
|11.21%
For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.
Summary
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation beats QTS Realty Trust Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.
