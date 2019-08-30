Contrasting of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

This is a contrast between QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Industrial and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust Inc. 45 5.99 N/A -0.22 0.00 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 14 8.12 N/A 0.11 131.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that QTS Realty Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential is -4.57% at a $47 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential 6.54% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 71.3%. Insiders held 1.6% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.8% are Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation -0.07% 2.15% -0.43% 2.53% -15.97% 11.21%

For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. was more bullish than Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation beats QTS Realty Trust Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MREIC) is a real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in industrial properties and holds a portfolio of REIT securities. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.