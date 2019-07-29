Contrasting of Qiwi plc (QIWI) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc 16 0.00 N/A 0.89 15.29 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.40 N/A 0.52 6.55

Table 1 demonstrates Qiwi plc and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Qiwi plc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Qiwi plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.1% 6.4% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Qiwi plc is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Qiwi plc and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi plc 0 1 0 2.00 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Qiwi plc’s downside potential is -10.92% at a $19 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Qiwi plc shares and 21.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares. Qiwi plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.73%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc 0.89% -9.01% -9.25% 6.98% -21.47% -3.54% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77%

For the past year Qiwi plc was less bearish than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats on 11 of the 11 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.