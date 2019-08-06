Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QAD Inc.
|32
|2.46
|N/A
|0.28
|118.74
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|86
|63.23
|N/A
|0.01
|7959.17
Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than QAD Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. QAD Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QAD Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QAD Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Zoom Video Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.67 consensus price target and a -41.28% potential downside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.32% and 29.8% respectively. Insiders held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
|Zoom Video Communications Inc.
|-0.45%
|9.96%
|31.27%
|0%
|0%
|54.05%
For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats QAD Inc.
