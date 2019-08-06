Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.46 N/A 0.28 118.74 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 86 63.23 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than QAD Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. QAD Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Zoom Video Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.67 consensus price target and a -41.28% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.32% and 29.8% respectively. Insiders held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats QAD Inc.