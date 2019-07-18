Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QAD Inc. has 11.32% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand QAD Inc. has 76.61% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has QAD Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares QAD Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. N/A 32 67.35 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

QAD Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio QAD Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for QAD Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QAD Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than QAD Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

QAD Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QAD Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors QAD Inc.