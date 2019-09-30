Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

As Application Software companies, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 41 23.03 10.80M 0.20 211.47 Upland Software Inc. 38 0.70 22.89M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 26,245,443.50% 4.5% 2% Upland Software Inc. 59,593,855.77% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Upland Software Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Upland Software Inc.’s potential upside is 52.04% and its average target price is $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 69.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.