Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADA) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.28 N/A 0.20 211.47 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for QAD Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and MobileIron Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Risk and Volatility

QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, MobileIron Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. Its rival MobileIron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of QAD Inc. is $52, with potential upside of 32.69%. Competitively MobileIron Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 17.13%. The data provided earlier shows that QAD Inc. appears more favorable than MobileIron Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and MobileIron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 71.2%. 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors QAD Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.