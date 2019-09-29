Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Its Rivals

As Application Software company, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QAD Inc. has 56.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand QAD Inc. has 30.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has QAD Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 26,245,443.50% 4.50% 2.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting QAD Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 10.80M 41 211.47 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

QAD Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio QAD Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for QAD Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QAD Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

QAD Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QAD Inc.

Volatility and Risk

QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, QAD Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

QAD Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QAD Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.