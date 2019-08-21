Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.16 N/A 0.20 211.47 Everbridge Inc. 80 16.46 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Everbridge Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of QAD Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Everbridge Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Everbridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than QAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

QAD Inc. has an average target price of $52, and a 39.97% upside potential. Competitively Everbridge Inc. has an average target price of $92.67, with potential upside of 9.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that QAD Inc. seems more appealing than Everbridge Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares and 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 30.3%. Competitively, 0.9% are Everbridge Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Everbridge Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.