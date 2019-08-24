Contrasting of QAD Inc. (QADA) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.20 N/A 0.20 211.47 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.70 N/A 2.92 17.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and CDK Global Inc. CDK Global Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to QAD Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. QAD Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CDK Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that QAD Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CDK Global Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, CDK Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

QAD Inc. and CDK Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 37.46% for QAD Inc. with average price target of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QAD Inc. and CDK Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.5% and 84.3%. About 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year QAD Inc. has stronger performance than CDK Global Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.