Contrasting of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 95 0.00 6.56M 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pzena Investment Management Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 193,091,334.89% 48.7% 8.6% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,899,453.09% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pzena Investment Management Inc and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 84.68% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 22.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.