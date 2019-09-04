Contrasting of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Both Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.62 N/A 0.73 11.23 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pzena Investment Management Inc and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.