Contrasting of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.99 N/A 0.74 13.07 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 47.2% 8.3% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -5.36% 18.41% 12% -0.05% 13.74% 18.21% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.