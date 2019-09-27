Contrasting of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 8 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Table 1 highlights Pzena Investment Management Inc and Black Knight Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Black Knight Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 195,610,913.40% 48.7% 8.6% Black Knight Inc. 226,413,271.06% 9.4% 4.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, 4% are Black Knight Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend while Black Knight Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.