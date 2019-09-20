Contrasting of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.92 N/A -0.53 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 3 0.61 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3% Globus Maritime Limited 0.00% -6% -2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a -0.74 beta, while its volatility is 174.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Globus Maritime Limited’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pyxis Tankers Inc. and Globus Maritime Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 1.7%. Insiders owned 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Globus Maritime Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. has 6.09% stronger performance while Globus Maritime Limited has -23.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Pyxis Tankers Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Globus Maritime Limited.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.