Contrasting of PVH Corp. (PVH) and Its Competitors

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of PVH Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PVH Corp. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has PVH Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.40% 5.30% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing PVH Corp. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. N/A 103 10.96 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

PVH Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PVH Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PVH Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67 Industry Average 1.50 2.22 3.50 2.48

PVH Corp. presently has an average target price of $120.89, suggesting a potential upside of 68.91%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 126.25%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that PVH Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PVH Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance while PVH Corp.’s rivals have 30.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PVH Corp. are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s competitors have 2.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. PVH Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Volatility and Risk

PVH Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PVH Corp.’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PVH Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PVH Corp.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors PVH Corp.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.