Contrasting of PVH Corp. (PVH) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 103 0.60 N/A 8.12 10.96 Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.68 N/A 0.50 9.26

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PVH Corp. and Crown Crafts Inc. Crown Crafts Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to PVH Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PVH Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Crown Crafts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PVH Corp. and Crown Crafts Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2%

Volatility & Risk

PVH Corp.’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Crown Crafts Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PVH Corp. are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc. has 5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Analyst Ratings

PVH Corp. and Crown Crafts Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67 Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PVH Corp. has an average target price of $120.89, and a 56.05% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PVH Corp. and Crown Crafts Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 32.6% respectively. PVH Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81%

For the past year PVH Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Crown Crafts Inc.

Summary

PVH Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Crown Crafts Inc.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.