Contrasting of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|141
|3.18
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Puyi Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.