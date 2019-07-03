Contrasting of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Both Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.84 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puyi Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puyi Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year Puyi Inc. has -8.24% weaker performance while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 4.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Puyi Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.