Contrasting of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.45% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Purple Innovation Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Innovation Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Innovation Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Purple Innovation Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Innovation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.20 2.46

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Purple Innovation Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Purple Innovation Inc. 4.09% 1.38% 19.53% 12.22% -8.58% 12.22% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Purple Innovation Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Purple Innovation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Purple Innovation Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.25 shows that Purple Innovation Inc. is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Purple Innovation Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.