Contrasting of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
80.5% of Purple Innovation Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.45% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Purple Innovation Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.40%
|15.29%
|6.69%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Purple Innovation Inc. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|116.54M
|2.16B
|15.15
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Purple Innovation Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|2.20
|2.46
The peers have a potential upside of 104.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Purple Innovation Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Purple Innovation Inc.
|4.09%
|1.38%
|19.53%
|12.22%
|-8.58%
|12.22%
|Industry Average
|6.46%
|8.34%
|18.64%
|28.00%
|36.18%
|41.22%
For the past year Purple Innovation Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Purple Innovation Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Purple Innovation Inc.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of -0.25 shows that Purple Innovation Inc. is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Purple Innovation Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Purple Innovation Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Purple Innovation Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Purple Innovation Inc.
Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.
