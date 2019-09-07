Contrasting of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates companies, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. Legacy Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pure Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20% and 66.53% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp.