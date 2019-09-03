Contrasting of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Since Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pure Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.54% and 17.39%. Competitively, Opes Acquisition Corp. has 8.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.