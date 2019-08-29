Contrasting of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Both Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pure Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Pure Acquisition Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of LF Capital Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pure Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.