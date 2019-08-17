Contrasting of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.27 N/A -2.61 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $14.71, which is potential 62.18% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 94.9% respectively. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.