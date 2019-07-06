Contrasting of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.66 N/A -3.00 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.10 N/A -1.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 39% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.