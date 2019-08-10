Contrasting of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.57 N/A -2.61 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.70 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 63.8%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.