Contrasting of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.47 N/A -3.00 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.47 N/A 0.10 38.57

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 57.4% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 51.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.