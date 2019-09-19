Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.53 N/A -3.98 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.