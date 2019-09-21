Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -3.98 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 217.74 N/A -2.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 65.63%.

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of uniQure N.V. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

uniQure N.V. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.