Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.50 N/A -3.98 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta means Pulmatrix Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 25.52% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.