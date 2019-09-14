Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.54 N/A -3.98 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 211.55 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pulmatrix Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.