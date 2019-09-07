Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 112.27 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.