Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and MediWound Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pulmatrix Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,145,256,573.61% -159.3% -125% MediWound Ltd. 541,652,054.71% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MediWound Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 78.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.