Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

Demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,165,828,558.06% -159.3% -125% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 145,786,516.85% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 85.4% respectively. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.