Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 35.09 N/A -3.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pulmatrix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.59 beta which is 259.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pulmatrix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, with potential upside of 43.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 99.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 89.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.