Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Axcella Health Inc.’s potential upside is 217.80% and its average target price is $22.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.