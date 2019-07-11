Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 143.93% and its consensus target price is $6.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 35.1% respectively. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.76% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.