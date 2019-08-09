Contrasting of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.36 N/A -3.98 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.11 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 35% respectively. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has weaker performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.