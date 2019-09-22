Contrasting of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.49
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
