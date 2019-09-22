Contrasting of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 2.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.