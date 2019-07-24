Contrasting of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.17 N/A 0.04 72.75 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.98 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -51.49% weaker performance while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 9.29% stronger performance.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.