Contrasting of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

As Asset Management companies, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58 Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,569,622.25% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 223,496,107.57% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Cannae Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.