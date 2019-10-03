Contrasting of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

This is a contrast between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 42 1.20 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 128,897,881.46% -47.7% -18.4% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 266,390,236.27% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.74 beta means PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 2.57 beta and it is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and has 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $45.5, with potential upside of 33.67%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 531.31% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.