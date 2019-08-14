Contrasting of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Since PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.00 N/A -3.52 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.64 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.93% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.