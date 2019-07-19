Contrasting of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.80 N/A -3.52 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.51 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.92. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 9.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.