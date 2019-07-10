Contrasting of Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

We are comparing Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 14 1.29 N/A 0.71 14.62 NeoGenomics Inc. 20 7.11 N/A 0.07 350.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc. NeoGenomics Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Psychemedics Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Psychemedics Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NeoGenomics Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2% NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Psychemedics Corporation’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NeoGenomics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, NeoGenomics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Psychemedics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of NeoGenomics Inc. is $21, which is potential -8.22% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 75.3% respectively. Psychemedics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, 3.4% are NeoGenomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.87% 7.19% 34.13% 36.18% 109.52% 83.27%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation has -34.22% weaker performance while NeoGenomics Inc. has 83.27% stronger performance.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.