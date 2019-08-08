Contrasting of Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 13 1.11 N/A 0.71 12.62 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -2.24 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Psychemedics Corporation and Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics Inc. has 16.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.