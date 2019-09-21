Contrasting of Prudential plc (PUK) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Both Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) compete on a level playing field in the Life Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 2.91 14.26 GWG Holdings Inc. 11 35.42 N/A -20.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prudential plc and GWG Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential plc and GWG Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9%

Volatility and Risk

Prudential plc is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. GWG Holdings Inc. has a 0.1 beta and it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2% of Prudential plc shares and 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Prudential plc shares. Competitively, 0.3% are GWG Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -4.93% -6.83% -8.39% 5.36% -11.55% 17.33% GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99%

For the past year Prudential plc has weaker performance than GWG Holdings Inc.

Summary

Prudential plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors GWG Holdings Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.